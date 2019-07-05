Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Coatings

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Embedded ice﻿

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 5, 2019
A blue hexagonal box of perfect geometry is embedded in a rough surface at the micrometer scale.
Credit: Submitted by Evgenii Modin

If you’ve ever had to sit on a plane while it was delayed on the tarmac in the winter, you can appreciate the need for materials that prevent aluminum from icing over. Evgenii Modin studies such “icephobic” surfaces at CIC nanoGUNE, a Basque research institute. For example, Modin and colleagues took structural-grade aluminum, blasted it with an infrared laser to create microscopic roughness on multiple length scales on the material’s surface, and then coated that surface with a hydrophobic fluorinated silane. This SEM shows an ice crystal (blue) embedded into the aluminum surface. To read more about this work, check out the paper in ACS Nano (2017, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.7b04634).

Submitted by Evgenii Modin

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Freeze-thaw

Chemistry in Pictures: Blue death

Chemistry in Pictures: Wax on, water off﻿.

