Chemistry in Pictures: A very dry surface

After trying to make a water-repellent surface coating, Shridhar Mundinamani ended up with this cracked film of silica nanoparticles. Mundinamani, a materials scientist at Siddaganga Institute of Technology, poured a suspension of the nanoparticles into this petri dish, hoping to take advantage of silica’s superhydrophobic properties. But because the solvent dried from the suspension so fast, the resulting film cracked, spontaneously forming this eye-catching tile pattern.
Submitted by Shridhar Mundinamani
