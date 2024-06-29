Maxterial raises funds for chrome-free coatings

The coatings start-up Maxterial has raised $8 million in a series A funding round to support the rollout of its electrodeposited chromium-free coatings. Chrome coatings are used to make steel and other materials harder and more resistant to corrosion and wear, but they are environmentally hazardous. CEO Mehdi Kargar says the firm’s chemistry uses no chromium, cobalt, cyanide, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and is recyclable and compliant with Europe’s registration, evaluation, authorization, and restriction of chemicals regulations.
