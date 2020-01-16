Milliken to acquire additives firm Borchers

The chemical and textile maker Milliken has agreed to buy Borchers Group from the Jordan Company, a private equity firm, for an undisclosed sum. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Borchers makes additives for coatings, inks, and adhesives, including cobalt-free driers,dispersants, and rheology modifiers. The company, whose history dates back to 1807, has been owned by Bayer, Lanxess, and OM Group.
