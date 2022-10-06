Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Coatings

New ultrawhite paint could keep cars cool

A thin coat of paint made of hexagonal boron nitride flakes reflects nearly all sunlight that falls on it

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
October 6, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Scanning electron micrograph of a paint made of hexagonal boron nitride nanoplatelets and acrylic binder.
Credit: Cell Rep. Phys. Sci.
A paint made of 2D hexagonal boron nitride nanoplatelets and acrylic keeps surfaces cool.

A new ultrawhite paint is the most reflective yet (Cell Rep. Phys. Sci. 2022, DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2022.101058). A typical 150 µm thick coat of the paint reflects 97.9% of sunlight and cools the surface it’s on by 5–6 °C in direct sun. It could help cool airplanes, cars, and trucks without using any power and help reduce the need for air conditioning.

Commercial white paints made of titanium dioxide nanoparticles reflect 80–90% of sunlight but absorb some heat, which reduces their benefits during daytime. Last year, Xiulin Ruan of Purdue University and colleagues made a cooling paint using barium sulfate nanoparticles that reflects most of the sun’s rays, thus radiating more infrared heat than it absorbs (ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.1c02368). But the paint works best in a coat 400 µm thick—much thicker than the typical 120 µm coat on vehicles.

The new paint is a mix of hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) nanoplatelets and an acrylic binder and reflects more light at a reduced thickness. Two-dimensional hBN flakes also have a very high refractive index, making them good at scattering light. One coat is all that’s needed to get effective cooling.

Although less hBN paint is required, it is relatively expensive, “so this material is more suitable for applications where weight and thickness matter, like transportation,” Ruan says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE