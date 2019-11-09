Nouryon, Forge Nano link up for ultrathin coatings

Nouryon and the start-up Forge Nano will explore working together to develop ultrathin coatings, based on atomic layer deposition, for use in applications such as batteries and catalysts. The pact would join Forge’s nanocoating technology with Nouryon’s organometallic building blocks such as trimethylaluminum and diethyl zinc. Forge Nano has raised $18 million this year from backers including LG Electronics and Volkswagen.
