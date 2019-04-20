Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Coatings

Spin coating makes epitaxial films

Simple, low-cost method provides alternative to specialized procedures for growing orderly films of electronic materials

by Mitch Jacoby
April 20, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Two micrographs showing crystalline materials.
Credit: Science (top); Jay Switzer/MUST (bottom)
These crystalline films (top, cesium lead bromide on strontium titanate, and lead iodide on gold) were grown via spin-coating.

An inexpensive liquid-phase deposition method can form molecularly ordered films of various materials, a feat usually carried out commercially via costly vapor deposition techniques (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaw6184). To make sophisticated electronic devices composed of multiple thin layers of semiconductors, manufacturers generally rely on techniques such as molecular beam epitaxy. That method ensures that the lattices of the substrate and deposited film align in an orderly fashion, a key to controlling electronic, optoelectronic, and other properties. Epitaxial deposition, however, usually requires specialized vacuum equipment and high temperatures. Now, Meagan V. Kelso, Jay A. Switzer, and coworkers at Missouri University of Science and Technology have shown that ordered films of cesium lead bromide, lead iodide, and other electronic-device materials can be formed by spin coating solutions of precursors onto crystalline substrates. Spin coating is a fast, low-cost method commonly used to “paint” surfaces with amorphous layers, such as polymer masks in lithography and perovskite solar-cell films. The team explains that by controlling the viscosity of the solution, the rotation rate, and other parameters, the deposited liquid can be coaxed into forming a micrometer-thin supersaturated layer at the substrate interface. As spinning continues, the solvent evaporates, causing crystals to nucleate in that layer and grow into ordered films.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE