Actnano raises $12 million for circuit board coating

Boston-based Actnano has raised $12 million in venture funding from Emerald Technology Ventures, Henkel Tech Ventures, PTT Global Chemical, and others to expand sales of its waterproof polymer coating for printed circuit boards. The company says the coating is safer for workers and the environment than standard fluorinated polymers. It can also be used on circuit board parts that are normally left uncoated. Actnano supplies the coating to automakers, including Tesla and Ford, and electronics firms like LG.
