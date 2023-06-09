Air Liquide invests in O₂ and N₂ for electronics makers

Air Liquide is spending $70 million in north Texas to enhance its high-purity oxygen and nitrogen offerings for customers in the semiconductor industry. The upgrades, at two plants, are set to come on line in the next few months. It is also building facilities at a customer’s electronic manufacturing plant in north Texas that is scheduled to begin operations in 2025. Air Liquide’s electronics business generated $2.7 billion in revenue in 2022. Separately, the company is negotiating the sale of its aerospace O2 and N2 business to Safran Aerosystems.
This story was updated on June 14, 2023, to correct the headline. The company making the investment is Air Liquide, not Air Products.
