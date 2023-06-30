Arkema to acquire majority stake in the films maker PI Advanced Materials

Arkema plans to acquire Glenwood Private Equity’s 54% stake in the South Korean company PI Advanced Materials for about $800 million. The rest of the firm will continue to trade on the Korean Stock Exchange. Arkema says PI, which had sales of about $220 million last year, is the global leader in polyimide films used in applications such as lithium-ion batteries, 5G antennas, and organic light-emitting diode displays. Arkema says PI fits with its advanced materials business, which makes engineering polymers and specialized additives.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter