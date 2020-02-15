BASF advances battery material efforts

BASF has picked Schwarzheide, Germany, as the site for a previously announced cathode raw materials facilityto supply makers of electric vehicle batteries. The plant will use nickel-based precursors from a facility BASF is building in Finland. Both plants will open in 2022. Separately, BASF will supply an amine-containing electrolyte for redox flow batteries made by the German firm JenaBatteries. The stationary batteries are used for electricity storage.
