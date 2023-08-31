Chemistry in Pictures: Bend it like DPP

There’s a whole slew of electronic devices that could benefit from organic semiconductors that are crystalline and flexible, like the one shown here. The crystal in the video is made of a material called methylated diketopyrrolopyrrole (DPP-diMe). Ranita Samanta, now a postdoc at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune, made it as part of her PhD research. The packing arrangement and stacking interactions between DPP-diMe molecules in the crystal enable it to bend and twist without losing its electronic conductivity. Meanwhile, crystals of the ethyl version of the molecule, DPP-diEt, are stiff and brittle. Samanta recently published a paper about these two very different organic semiconductors and how they perform in organic field-effect transistors (Chem. Sci. 2023 DOI: 10.1039/D2SC05217B).
Submitted by Ranita Samanta
This article was updated on Sept. 5, 2023, to clarify the timing of the work described here. Ranita Samanta worked on the project during her PhD.
