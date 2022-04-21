Chemistry in Pictures: Color films

The coating on each of these glowing glass slides is laced with a slightly different substance, creating the range of colors in the rack. Abhishek Kumar Gupta, a postdoc in the lab of Eli Zysman-Colman at the University of St. Andrews, researches materials for new kinds of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). To get an idea of how much light each of these OLED candidates emits, Gupta coated the slides with a host compound and doped the coating with small amounts of various fluorescent molecules. These materials—called thermally activated delayed fluorescent, or TADF, compounds—could one day find themselves in displays or even light-based therapies.
Submitted by Abhishek Kumar Gupta
