Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Crown of thorns

by Manny I. Fox Morone
May 3, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A circular structure made of thin spikes of gold sits on a black background as viewed using a scanning electron microscope.
Credit: Gabriel J. C. Pimentel and Elcio L. Pires

This small, spiky chunk of gold could find use in biosensors of the future. In fact, those spikes actually make it more effective. Gold, which is conductive and known to be relatively inert in biological systems, is a great material for making electrodes for sensors that are used for biological samples. But these sensors are often plagued by problems like biofouling, which happens when proteins glom onto the sensor and interfere with the signal it’s trying to detect. The uneven texture of these spike-and-crown nanostructured microelectrodes (SC-NMEs) avoid some of the biofouling. And by increasing the surface area of the gold, the spikes make these devices more sensitive. Carlos D. Garcia of Clemson University and Renato Sousa Lima of the Brazilian Center for Research in Energy and Materials led the team that developed these SC-NMEs, and it has already used them to measure small-scale phenomena such as bacterial metabolism.

Credit: Gabriel J. C. Pimentel and Elcio L. Pires. Read the recent paper about the SC-NMEs in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.4c01159.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest.

See more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Blue marble
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Seeing double
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal feather

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE