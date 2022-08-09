Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Electronic pigment

by Manny I. Fox Morone
August 9, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A series of panels showing a maple-leaf-shaped device as it changes color from red to green to blue with increasing voltage.
Credit: Yiquan Fang/CCWang Lab

Yiquan Fang watched this leaf change color before his eyes—or at least he saw the liquid crystals inside this leaf design change color. Fang, a graduate student in Changchuan Wang’s lab at Fudan University, works with electrochromic liquid crystals, repeating structures that change their molecular organization when exposed to different voltages. These crystals are composed of self-organizing nanospheres of silica. As the voltage across the device increases, the nanospheres are drawn closer together and create a “tighter” structure. This tight structure amplifies shorter wavelengths of light, which our eyes interpret as bluer colors. Meanwhile, “looser” structures amplify redder colors. The goal is to one day use color-changing technology like this in full-color displays.

Credit: Yiquan Fang/CCWang Lab. Read the full paper in ACS Applied Nano Materials.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Aug. 31, 2022, to correct one of the researchers' names. The head of the lab at Fudan University is Changchun Wang, not Chongchuan Wang

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Volcano in a bottle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Light show
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Growth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE