Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Transduction junction, what’s your function?

by Brianna Barbu
April 28, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A scanning electron microscope image of an optomechanical resonator, studded with nanoscale holes.
Credit: Rhys Povey/University of Chicago

Quantum technology has seen big leaps in recent years and seems set to revolutionize computing and communications. University of Chicago physics grad student Rhys Povey is among the scientists working to develop quantum transduction technology, a strategy to enable longer-range communications than is possible with superconducting qubits, which require cryogenic temperatures. Quantum transduction transforms microwave-scale electronic signals into infrared signals that can travel through fiber optic cables—and, crucially, it keeps quantum properties intact.

This scanning electron microscope image, which Povey submitted to the University of Chicago’s 2023 Science as Art competition, shows a microsized resonator he made to achieve that transformation. It’s about 10 µm across, made from gallium arsenide, and studded with tiny holes only a few hundred nm in size. The holes are arranged to trap vibrations from a piezoelectric interface and couple them to infrared light. Povey makes the resonators in sets of 50–100, all nestled on a 1 cm square chip. He says it takes about two days to make one chip-full of resonators.

Credit: Rhys Povey

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Is there anything porphyrins can’t do?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Supercrystal snapshot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Nanopixels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE