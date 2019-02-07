Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Chipmaker TSMC is set back by a bad photoresist

Problem with key material halts a production line

by Michael McCoy
February 7, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A silicon wafer during semiconductor manufacturing.
Credit: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
A silicon wafer in production at TSMC.

A production outage at a semiconductor maker is providing a window into the computer chip industry’s dependence on its suppliers of high-purity materials—and what can happen when something goes wrong with those chemicals.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, disclosed to investors late last month that it had to halt one of its production lines in Taiwan after it discovered subpar devices. TSMC traced the problem to a bad batch of photoresist, the light-developable polymer used to create circuit lines, from one of its main suppliers.

Industry sources say the firm’s key photoresist suppliers are Dow Chemical, JSR, and Shin-Etsu Chemical.

The production line was making chips with 12 and 16 nm circuitry, one of the firm’s more advanced technologies. TSMC says it expects to make up for the loss in the coming months.

The core photopolymers used to create 12 and 16 nm circuit lines are typically acrylics based on three or four coreacted monomers, according to Mark Thirsk, an analyst with the electronic materials advisory firm Linx Consulting. The polymers are chemically amplified to boost the development process. The formula also contains quenchers, surfactants, solvents, and photoacid generators, which aid in the chemical amplification.

“The spec sheets for these sort of photoresists are horrendously complicated,” Thirsk says.

He speculates that TSMC’s problem was caused not by a contaminant but by some almost-undetectable variation in a photoresist component. “It could be the effect was so subtle that it got through all the quality testing,” Thirsk says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE