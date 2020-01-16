DuPont to build South Korean photoresist plant

DuPont will spend $28 million to build facilities in South Korea for two materials used in electronics production: photoresists for extreme ultraviolet light–based lithography and pads for chemical mechanical planarization. At a signing ceremony, South Korean minister for trade, industry, and energy Sung Yun-mo said the facilities will help the country diversify its supply chain. Last year, Japan put controls on exports to South Korea of photoresists and two other chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing.
