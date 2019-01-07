Fujifilm to invest $80 million in US electronic materials

Fujifilm will spend $80 million over the next three years to boost capacity for electronic materials at its US sites. In Mesa, Arizona, the company will build plants for high-purity solvents and chemical mechanical planarization slurries, which are used to polish silicon wafers during semiconductor fabrication. In North Kingston, Rhode Island, it will expand facilities for negative-tone imaging solvents that are used during the circuit-patterning step of chip fabrication.
