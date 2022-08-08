Indorama considering US battery solvents

Polyester maker Indorama Ventures and Shenzhen Capchem Technology, a maker of lithium battery chemicals, are considering the construction of a lithium-ion battery solvent plant in the US. The plant would be located at one of Indorama’s facilities on the US Gulf Coast. It would make ethylene carbonate, dimethyl carbonate, ethyl methyl carbonate, and diethyl carbonate. Indorama would supply the plant with raw materials such as ethylene oxide and carbon dioxide. Earlier this year, Lotte, which makes ethylene carbonate solvents in South Korea, and Sasol said they were considering a new facility for a Sasol site in either Lake Charles, Louisiana, or Marl, Germany. Japan’s Ube is also considering a battery solvent plant for Louisiana.
