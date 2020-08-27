Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Microscopic robot takes first steps

These tiny machines integrate silicon microchips with platinum legs

by Ariana Remmel
August 27, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Credit: Marc Miskin, U Penn
This microscopic robot walks in a circle when photovoltaic cells on its legs are illuminated with a laser. This video is sped up 8 times.

Microscopic robots have the potential to explore worlds too small to see with the human eye. But making tiny machines that combine moving parts with onboard electronics has been a significant challenge. Researchers at Cornell University have now borrowed techniques from the semiconductor manufacturing industry to make the first walking robots the size of microbes.

A microscopic robot next to a paramecium cell.
Credit: Nature
This wading robot is smaller than a paramecium.

The new water-wading robots use actuators that rely on electrolytes in solution to overcome drag and walk around (Nature 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2626-9).

The researchers fabricated micron-scale robots using the same technology used to make the electronics in cell phones and computers. They equipped the tiny machines with leg-like actuators powered by photovoltaic cells. The actuators are composed of an ultrathin layer of platinum—only a dozen atoms thick—that’s patterned with an inert graphene cap. When the actuator is charged, anions adsorb to the exposed metal surface and cause the material to bend along origami-inspired folds. The researchers made a million of these robots, which are about 70 microns across, on a 100 mm silicon wafer.

The researchers freed the robots from the wafer into solution on a microscope slide. They used a laser to direct the robot to walk across the slide, alternating pulses to each set of legs.

The new robots don’t have processing circuits yet, and they’re still limited in maneuverability. But the integration of functional actuators with silicon-based electronics means that “now we have the opportunity to build microscopic robots that have smarts,” says Marc Miskin, an electrical engineer at the University of Pennsylvania, who led the study while still at Cornell. His team is exploring ways to incorporate microsensors and solar cells that could eventually lead to autonomous microbots.

Michael Strano, a chemical engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who was not involved in the study, says he’s impressed by the sophisticated fabrication of the robots. “Putting legs onto a silicon chip and then getting it to walk is a major feat,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electroadhesive stamp assembles tiny electronic components
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicon Nitride Microtubes Direct Neuron Growth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building New Materials With Light
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE