Mitsubishi Gas invests in electronic chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) plans to expand a facility in Killeen, Texas, that produces ultrapure hydrogen peroxide and ammonium hydroxide, which are used as cleaning chemicals in semiconductor manufacturing. MGC, which calls itself the largest North American supplier of these products, is responding to demand from local customers that are building new chip fabrication plants. MGC is also expanding a similar facility in Oregon. A competitor, Solvay, recently halted plans to build a high-purity hydrogen peroxide plant in Arizona, citing market dynamics and the uncertain state of federal subsidies.
