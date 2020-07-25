Mitsubishi invests in metallization start-up Aveni

Diamond Edge Ventures, the venture capital arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, says in a statement that it has invested a “multi-million euro” amount in Aveni, a French developer of metallization technology used in semiconductor fabrication. Mitsubishi also will work with Aveni to advance the technology in 3-D memory chips. Aveni says its electrochemical process creates nanoscale films on almost any topography.
