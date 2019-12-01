Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Quantum dot LEDs go cadmium-free

Nanoparticles with indium phosphide cores have properties that are comparable to materials already used in displays

by Bethany Halford
December 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Cross sections of two quantum dots. One with a green core of indium phosphide and one with a larger red core of indium phosphide. Both have thick inner shells of zinc selenide and thin outer shells of zinc sulfide.
Credit: Adapted from Nature

Coming soon to a television near you: next generation, quantum dot light-emitting diodes (QD-LEDs) that will illuminate displays without using cadmium, a toxic metal. Researchers led by Eunjoo Jang of Samsung Electronics report QD-LEDs made with quantum dots that feature an indium phosphide core surrounded by a thick inner shell of zinc selenide and a thin outer shell of zinc sulfide (shown). The core’s size determines what color light it emits. This InP/ZnSe/ZnS structure has been reported for quantum dots before, but defects in those materials resulted in decreased performance. Jang and colleagues developed a method for making this type of quantum dot that improves its properties (Nature 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1771-5). Their key innovation was to use hydrofluoric acid to etch away the oxidized surface of the InP core as the ZnSe shell grew. After completing the growth of the ZnSe shell at 340 °C, the team found that the resulting quantum dots were spherical and highly symmetrical. Their photoluminescence quantum yield—the number of photons the quantum dot emits divided by the number of photons it absorbs—is 100%, which means they convert all absorbed photons to the desired color. LEDs made with the InP/ZnSe/ZnS quantum dots have efficiencies, brightnesses, and lifetimes on par with cadmium-containing QD-LEDs and could soon be used to make commercial displays, the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum dots patterned using heat instead of UV light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2-D materials make photodetectors ultra-efficient

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE