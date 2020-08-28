Sabic to boost resin for circuit boards

Sabic says it intends to nearly double capacity in Asia for its Noryl SA9000 resin, used in printed circuit boards for 5G cellular network base stations and servers. The project, at a facility in India, will build on capacity increases in 2019 for the resin—a modified, low-molecular-weight, bifunctional oligomer based on polyphenylene ether. Sabic says the resin offers the properties needed to produce the copper-clad laminates on which specialized 5G circuit boards are built.
