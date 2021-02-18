Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Self-healing device could use body heat to power wearable electronics

Novel design gives a super-stretchy, powerful thermoelectric generator

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
February 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A photo of a hand wearing a ring that looks like a yellow band with reddish strips that look like a rolodex on it.
Credit: Science Advances
A new stretchable thermoelectric generator can wrap around the finger to convert body heat into electricity. The device consists of several soft chips printed with thermoelectric alloys and inserted vertically like fins into an elastic, self-repairing polyimine substrate.

Recharging the batteries in activity trackers, wearable heart monitors, and smart watches can be annoying. Thermoelectric generators (TEGs), which convert heat into electricity, could be a way to power such wearable devices continuously by using the person’s own body heat. With a clever combination of materials and design, researchers have now made a highly stretchable thermoelectric device that produces enough power for wearables. It could be worn as a ring or armband (Science Advances 2021, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abe0586). And unlike previously reported generators, this one can heal itself if damaged and is easy to recycle.

TEGs based on bismuth telluride alloys and lead telluride are already found in spacecraft and are being developed to harvest waste heat from engines and industrial pipes. In these devices, a temperature difference across two different thermoelectric materials creates an electric current—a larger temperature difference produces more power. For scavenging body heat, researchers have made flexible devices using thermoelectric films and nanowires.

But to conform well to the body, TEGs need to be very stretchable, says Jianliang Xiao, a mechanical engineer at the University of Colorado Boulder. So he and his colleagues came up with an architecture in which vertical thermoelectric chips are arranged like fins on a substrate made of polyimine, a stretchable polymer known to be self-healing. The vertical design allows for a large power output by creating a large temperature difference between the tops of the chips, which are exposed to air, and bottoms, which touch the skin.

The chips are soft polyimide pieces patterned with bismuth telluride alloy thin films. The researchers insert the chips into laser-cut slots in the polyimine substrate, which they first print with electrodes of gallium-indium alloys to connect the chips. These highly conductive alloys behave like liquids at room temperature, so they can stretch and flex. The researchers apply a small amount of polyimine solution to encapsulate the liquid metal wires.

The team reports a 1 cm2 device that can be worn on the finger like a ring. Its power output is comparable to previous flexible TEGs, but unlike its predecessors, it can stretch to over twice its size without a change in output. A device the size of a sports wristband should be able to power a simple fitness tracker or electrocardiogram monitor from the heat generated while the wearer is walking, says Xiao. It should cost around $10.

The TEG can be remade easily. Soaking it for a few hours in an amine-based recycling solution dissolves the polyimine substrate, which can be used to remake a polyimine film. The thermoelectric modules and metal electrodes can be recovered intact from the solution and reused. A TEG made from recycled components worked just as well as the original.

To demonstrate self-repair ability, the team cut the polyimine substrate and liquid metal wiring, and then simply pressed the cut ends back together. The liquid metal immediately fused together, repairing the circuit. In 1.5 h the device was back to its original mechanical strength and stretchiness. You can also combine two devices into one with this property, Xiao says.

This ability makes the devices easy to configure for different sizes and shapes, says Renkun Chen, a mechanical and aerospace engineer at the University of California, San Diego. Plus, he adds, “if the power output is enhanced, which is entirely possible for this novel device architecture, it may also be used to power smart watches.”

Chong-An Di, a chemist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences calls the device innovative with “impressive output [and] outstanding mechanical properties.” To make it more comfortable to wear and easier to integrate with electronic devices, though, the researchers might have to reduce the vertical height of the device and study the possibility of liquid metal leakage, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transparent Paper Produces Power With Just A Touch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Touch Sensor Powers Itself
Stretchy Ionogels For Soft Machines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE