Shin-Etsu will build fourth resist plant

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend about $540 million to build its fourth semiconductor lithography material plant, in Isesaki, Japan. Shin-Etsu entered the lithography material business in 1997 with a facility for photoresists used in lithography based on light generated by krypton fluoride lasers. It later added resists for lithography that uses argon fluoride lasers and extreme ultraviolet light and is now one of the world’s top photoresist manufacturers. Shin-Etsu says the new facility will also include R&D labs.
