Shin-Etsu will invest $285 million in photoresists

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend $285 million to expand output of photoresists for semiconductor manufacturing at facilities in Taiwan and Japan. The firm will add capacity at its site in Taiwan, which opened last year, by February 2021. In Japan, it will add capacity by February 2022. Shin-Etsu is a leader in ArF photoresists, used with 193 nm deep-ultraviolet light to create circuit patterns on computer chips. In Taiwan, it also produces newer photoresists that work with 13 nm extreme-ultraviolet light.
