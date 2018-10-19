Shin-Etsu invests $125 million in photomasks

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend $125 million to expand photomask blank output at its Takefu and Naoetsu sites in Japan. The investment will raise Shin-Etsu’s capacity by 30% when completed in 2021. Shin-Etsu sells its quartz blanks to semiconductor firms, which draw integrated circuit patterns on them. The patterns are transferred onto silicon wafers—which Shin-Etsu also produces—via photolithography.
