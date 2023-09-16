Shoei buys Nanosys in quantum dot deal

Japan’s Shoei Chemical has purchased the quantum dot manufacturer Nanosys for an undisclosed sum. As of Sept. 6, “substantially all the assets associated with the Nanosys quantum dot business” are part of Shoei, a press release says. The Nanosys name and California labs are included in the deal, as are marketing, sales, and R&D staff. Nanosys develops and supplies its materials primarily for high-end LED displays, which Shoei describes as a growing market. Nanosys was founded in 2001 and raised more than $250 million from investors.
