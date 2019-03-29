South Korea’s ENF to establish plant in Texas

The South Korean electronic materials maker ENF Technology plans to spend $45 million on a US headquarters and manufacturing plant in Kyle, Texas, near Austin. The facility will have 9,000 m2 of space and house 45 to 50 employees when it opens in 2020. It can expand to 80 workers in the future. The company says it chose the location to be close to customers such as Samsung Austin Semiconductor, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Texas Instruments, and Intel.
