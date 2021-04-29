Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Spray-on ink produces perovskite semiconductor instantaneously

Method offers a simple way to make patterned semiconductor surfaces

by Lakshmi Supriya, special to C&EN
April 29, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Spraying a reactive ink on a layer of lead carbonate using a stencil cut out with the image of Marie Curie converts the insulating carbonate to semiconducting and light emitting perovskite.
Credit: Lukas Helmbrecht and Willem Noorduin/Adv. Mater.
The face of Marie Curie lights up green under UV light after a reactive halide ink sprayed on a lead carbonate surface reacts to form light-emitting perovskites.

An ink sprayed onto a white canvas almost instantaneously creates a green, glowing face—an image of Marie Curie. But the reaction that created this picture has another purpose. The ink reacts with nanocrystals on the surface to make perovskites—materials with a number of electronic and electrochemical applications. This process offers a simple method of making patterned structures that could be used to make electronic devices (Adv. Mater. 2021, DOI: 10.1002/adma.202005291).

Perovskites are semiconductors with an organometallic halide or oxide structure that can absorb and emit light and are useful in optoelectronic applications like solar cells and LEDs. But a simple method of making them into patterned three-dimensional shapes has been elusive. Most methods use cumbersome techniques like photolithography that require a series of steps, some even requiring clean rooms.

Willem L. Noorduin of AMOLF and colleagues had previously developed a method of converting carbonates of various shapes, including nanocrystals, into perovskites using an ion-exchange reaction. Now they show the technique can also be used to pattern perovskite structures on surfaces, with pattern sizes ranging from a few micrometers up to a few meters. The team calls it ion-exchange lithography.

To demonstrate the technique, the researchers painted a thin layer of lead carbonate nanocrystals onto a surface. They made an ink with methyl ammonium halides and applied it to the painted surface. The ink causes a very fast ion-swapping reaction: the carbonate leaves as carbon dioxide, while the organic halides insert into the lead crystal structure, forming methylammonium lead halide perovskites. Under ultraviolet light, the perovskites glow in various colors of the visible spectrum depending on which halide the team used in the ink.

“The nice thing about the reactive inks combined with the lithographic approach is the tunability of the emission wavelengths,” says Helmut Cölfen of the University of Konstanz, who was not part of the research. The technique could also be used with other methods for controlled liquid delivery like printing or stamping, he says.

Noorduin and team are already working on other reactions that involve inks patterned on surfaces—like converting materials to metals and insulators. “What we are thinking of now is using these reactions to build entire devices,” Noorduin says, where conductors, semiconductors, and insulators of specific patterns and sizes can be made quickly and simply. They are also looking at making three-dimensional catalysts using this approach, which could help boost the catalysts’ performance.

“I will be eager to see how this method translates to other ion-exchange and solution-phase conversion reactions,” says Mary Elizabeth Anderson of Furman University, who was not involved in the study, “especially those at high temperatures or with less volatile solvents.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum dots patterned using heat instead of UV light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New 2-D perovskite shines white
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Extending The Reach Of 3-D Printing
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE