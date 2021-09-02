Sumitomo, Solvay invest in high-purity chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical and Solvay are investing in chemicals for the semiconductor industry. Sumitomo will add capacity at sites in Japan and South Korea for photoresists used in cutting-edge lithography for creating circuit lines. The company will also expand plants in the two countries that make high-purity sulfuric acid and aqueous ammonia for chip-cleaning applications. Solvay, meanwhile, will form a joint venture with Shinkong Synthetic Fibers to build a plant in Taiwan for electronics-grade hydrogen peroxide, also used in cleaning.
