Sumitomo invests in JOLED﻿﻿﻿﻿

Sumitomo has acquired a $45 million stake in JOLED, a Japanese firm that is about to build the world’s first plant to produce electronic displays via printing. Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays are currently produced using a vacuum deposition method that results in significant waste of expensive materials. By contrast, the printing method applies circuitry directly onto a glass or plastic substrate. Expected to come on-line in 2020 in Nomi, Japan, JOLED’s plant will be able to process 20,000 glass substrates per month.
