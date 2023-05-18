Universal Display acquires Merck KGaA’s OLED patents

Universal Display has acquired Merck KGaA’s intellectual property related to phosphorescent organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) for an undisclosed sum. The portfolio includes over 550 issued and pending patents from Merck scientists. At the same time, the two firms have signed a new collaboration pertaining to Universal’s green and yellow phosphorescent emitters and Merck’s transport and host materials for OLEDs.
