BASF pursues battery recycling in Germany

BASF will build a prototype battery-recycling plant in Schwarzheide, Germany, where it already makes cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The plant will aid development of technology to recover lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese from spent lithium-ion batteries, BASF says, and make the metals available for producing new cathode materials. The company says the closed-loop process will help it reduce the CO2 footprint of its cathode materials business by up to 60% compared with industry standards.
