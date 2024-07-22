BASF scrutinizes battery investments

BASF could be about to ease back on investments in cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries given a slowdown in the adoption of electric vehicles across Europe. “Future investments are more critically reviewed and reassessed given the current market environment,” the company tells C&EN in an email. BASF operates plants for making cathode materials in China, Germany, Japan, and the US. The European battery maker Northvolt and the battery materials firm Umicore have said they are also reevaluating their investments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter