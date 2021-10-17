BASF starts battery installation

BASF has started up a sodium-sulfur battery installation at its chemical complex in Antwerp, Belgium. Set up in shipping containers, the system has 5.8 MW h of capacity and can dispense power at a rate of 950 kW. BASF has been working with the Japanese ceramic maker NGK on sodium-sulfur batteries since 2019. The partners see them helping to stabilize power supply from fluctuating sources such as wind and solar by storing energy at peak production times and discharging it during lulls.
