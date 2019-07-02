Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Video: Electrochemistry helps this fish bot shimmy

Soft robot swims thanks to 2-in-1 flow-battery-and-hydraulic system

by Kerri Jansen﻿
July 2, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Nature/C&EN

Machines operated by hydraulic systems typically require an electrical connection or a battery pack to provide power for their pumps, increasing the devices’ weight and limiting their design flexibility. Now, researchers at Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania have made a hydraulic system that doubles as an energy storage system. They demonstrated the concept with a small soft robot modeled after a lionfish (Nature 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1313-1). The robot moves forward by swishing its tail from side to side—motion provided by hydraulics—and the hydraulic fluid serves as the electrolyte of a flow battery. The team envisions the technology being used to power wearable devices of the future.

Music: “A List of Ways to Die” by Lee Rosevere is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The motion of molecules makes electricity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electric fields get hydrogel robots to work (and dance)
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Implants Powered By Heart

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE