Huntsman to boost carbonates for battery electrolytes

Huntsman says it will “significantly increase” capacity for ethylene carbonate at its facility in Conroe, Texas, by mid-2023. Huntsman calls itself the only US producer of cyclic carbonates, which are used as electrolyte solvents in lithium-ion batteries. The firm says it has seen strong growth in demand for ethylene carbonate due to growing electric vehicle demand and the localization of lithium-ion-battery production.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter