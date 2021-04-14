Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Natron picks Lonza for Prussian blue

The Swiss manufacturer will make commercial-scale quantities for Natron’s sodium-ion batteries

by Marsha-Ann Watson
April 14, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Image shows Prussian blue pigment powder.
Credit: Saalebaer, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Prussian blue's main use is as a pigment.

In a significant first step toward producing its Prussian blue-based sodium-ion batteries at commercial scale, the start-up Natron Energy is partnering with the Swiss contract manufacturer Lonza to make Prussian blue.

Natron launched in 2012 to commercialize research done by its CEO, Colin Wessells, into Prussian blue—a pigment that can transfer electrons on an almost friction-free basis, making it a candidate material for battery electrodes. The company started selling batteries last year.

Under the agreement, Lonza’s specialty ingredients division will produce Prussian blue for Natron’s battery electrodes at its facility in Visp, Switzerland. Natron currently makes kilogram-scale quantities of Prussian blue at its Santa Clara, California, lab, but starting late next year Lonza will supply 700–1,000 metric tons of the pigment per year for the company’s Blue Tray 4000 battery system—enough to power 7–10 medium-sized data centers, one of Natron’s target markets. The batteries will be assembled in the US.

Lonza’s expertise, its existing manufacturing plants, and financial support from the Swiss region of Valais make the partnership an attractive one, Natron says. “There are numerous companies around the globe who offer Prussian blue,” Lukas von Hippel, vice president of Lonza Specialty Ingredients, says in an email. “However, you also need to have a good understanding of the electrochemical properties of the material, and build in both, product and manufacturing process.” Lonza also produces hydrogen cyanide, a key raw material for Prussian blue, in Visp.

Wessells says the agreement is in keeping with Natron’s decision not to raise the capital to build its own plants. With Lonza expected to deliver Prussian blue within the next 18 months, “we’ll finally have the opportunity to run a fully functional supply chain at high volume,” Wessells says.

In 2020, Lonza announced plans to divest its specialty ingredients division and focus on pharmaceutical services. “I think that’s in our favor,” Wessells says. “Now that it’s a standalone, leadership there is strongly incentivized to develop new partners.”

Natron says “only four battery chemistries have achieved commercial scale success in the last 100 years,” and that its Prussian blue chemistry could become the fifth.

Chloe Herrera, a senior associate at the consulting firm Lux Research, notes that “Prussian blue sodium-ion battery technology will be best suited for lower-cost markets which don’t need high energy densities, such as telecom and uninterruptible power supply data centers.” But Natron faces competition from another sodium-ion battery-maker, Faradion; existing lithium-ion and lead-acid battery technologies; and newer batteries such as zinc-air, Herrera says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BASF and NGK to boost sodium-sulfur batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicone anode start-ups attract new investment
Tesla acquires supercapacitor maker
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE