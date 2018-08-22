Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Sila Nanotechnologies raises $70 million for silicon anodes

Start-up says its material can deliver higher-energy-density batteries without deforming

by Melody M. Bomgardner
August 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Photo shows an array of prototype battery cells made by Sila Nanotechnologies.
Credit: Sila Nanotechnologies
Prototype batteries by Sila Nanotechnologies contain the company's lithium-storing, nonswelling, silicon anodes.

Sila Nanotechnologies, a start-up based in Alameda, Calif., has raised $70 million in its fourth round of venture funding from Sutter Hill Ventures; Next 47, a venture firm backed by Siemens; and Amperex Technology, a Chinese battery maker. Sila is working to commercialize lithium-ion battery anodes made primarily of silicon.

Researchers have long known that replacing traditional graphite anodes with ones made with silicon can greatly increase the energy density of lithium-ion batteries. But the trick is formulating the material to prevent its bad habit of swelling.

Lithium-ion battery anodes store lithium that settles there when batteries are charged. Graphite is a cheap, durable anode material; the catch is that it has limited storage capacity. Silicon can store much more lithium, but the resulting swelling ends up degrading the battery.

Sila says it gets around this problem with nanostructured materials. It’s not the only one on the hunt: Germany’s Wacker Chemie is also working on nonswelling silicon particle formulations. And in the U.K., Synthomer and the battery materials company Nexeon are developing polymers to bind silicon anode materials.

Sila says its anodes can replace graphite in current battery manufacturing lines. CEO Gene Berdichevsky says the company has spent seven years on materials development. “With the chemistry proven, we are now moving into a new phase of market application and manufacturing at industry scale,” he says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE