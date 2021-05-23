Advertisement

Materials

C&EN En Español

Infografias Periodicas: La ciencia de los materiales del ciclismo

Andy Brunning, educador de química y bloguero de Compound Interest, explora las aleaciones y polímeros que se utilizan en los equipos para bicicletas.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
May 23, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 19
A three-column infographic titled ‘The materials science of cycling’, with an image of a red bike in the centre.  The first column looks at the materials used in bike frames. These include steel alloys, aluminium alloys, titanium alloys and carbon fiber.   The second column looks at bike tire materials. Tire treads and inner tubes are made from rubber with additives; the structure of an example synthetic rubber is shown. The casing of bike tires is made from nylon, while the tire beads are made from steel wire or Kevlar.  The third column looks at materials used in biking accessories. Cycle helmets have an inner impact-absorbing material made from polystyrene foam, with a polycarbonate outer shell. Cycle jerseys are often made from polyesters, sometimes with elastane added.

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo: cenm.ag/ciclismo.

Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:

Case, Fiona. “Where the rubber meets the road.” Chemistry World, Sept. 29, 2011.

Exploratorium. “The science of cycling.” Accessed May 12, 2021.

Nicol, Scot. “Metallurgy for cyclists.” Originally published in several issues of VeloNews (1994). Republished on BikeGremlin (Feb. 6, 2021) by Relja Novović.

 

Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)

Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.

La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí.

 

 

