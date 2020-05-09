Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Materials

Covid-19

What fabrics make the most effective homemade masks?

Scientists test various kinds of cloth for their ability to filter aerosols

by Bethany Halford
May 9, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Several homemade cloth masks.
Credit: Shutterstock
Some fabrics are better than others for filtering aerosols.

Tightly woven cotton, such as that used to make high-thread-count sheets; four layers of silk; and mixtures of fabric, such as cotton and flannel or cotton and chiffon, are good materials for making masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, scientists report. According to a new study, masks made from these fabrics are good at filtering saltwater aerosols 10 nm to 6 µm—the same size as droplets that are known to spread respiratory viruses (ACS Nano 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.0c03252). Droplets this size tend to stay suspended in air. Last month, upon learning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would recommend that people wear face coverings, scientists at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, the University of Chicago, and Argonne National Laboratory decided to test the filtration properties of various fabrics. “There was very little scientific data taken with laboratory-grade instruments on this,” says Supratik Guha, who led the research. Guha built an apparatus to flow aerosols through fabric and paired it with sophisticated equipment from Argonne that measures the size and distribution of aerosols. After observing which aerosols penetrate 15 types of fabrics, Guha recommends using at least two layers of fabric but not so many layers that airflow becomes blocked. Also, he says, gaps between the contours of the mask and the face can significantly degrade a mask’s performance.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Update

The authors of the paper described in this story revised and expanded on their research on Sept. 22, 2020 (ACS Nano 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.0c04897). The new results do not change the key findings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Skin-inspired fabric could keep people much cooler than the air around them
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene tames flyaway wig hair
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Homemade masks can protect wearers and those around them

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE