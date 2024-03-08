Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

AI finds single-molecule magnets

Researchers use deep learning to find single-molecule magnets in a haystack of crystal structures

by Fionna Samuels
March 8, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Line structure of a dysprosium-salen coordination complex.
A metal-salen complex this new deep learning program accurately predicted to be a single-molecule magnet from a pool of 20,000 crystal structures

The binary nature of single-molecule magnets—metal coordination complexes with switchable magnetic polarity—makes them good candidates for designing new technologies like miniaturized memory storage devices and quantum computers. Each material’s crystal structure determines its specific properties and potential uses. But first, scientists must find a single-molecule magnet find among a sea of other, nonmagnetic metal complexes.

Now a team at the Tokyo University of Science has designed an artificial intelligence program “able to predict the [magnetic] properties of a metal complex solely from images,” according to lead investigator Takashiro Akitsu (IUCrJ 2024, DOI: 10.1107/S2052252524000770). His team created a training dataset by sifting through 800 papers describing metals coordinated with salen-type ligands—organic ligands with N2O2donor sites—and converting the complexes’ crystal structures into 3D images. Some complexes exhibited magnetism, while others did not. After training on this dataset, the deep learning algorithm was able to correctly identify single-molecule magnets from a pool of 20,000 metal complexes with similar, salen-type ligands in the Cambridge Structural Database.

“I see this as an augmenting tool rather than a tool that’s going to substitute for a solid-state chemist,” says Prasanna Balachandran, a computational materials scientist at the University of Virginia unaffiliated with the work. However, he says it’s possible that a deep learning program was unnecessary because there are other less computationally intensive machine learning techniques available. Ultimately, Balachandran hopes this work nucleates more collaboration between the data and materials science communities. By embracing the technology, he says, researchers could quickly and cheaply discover new single-molecule magnets.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists have a new tool to predict 3D structures of f-block organometallics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Autonomous experiment finds stable fuel-cell material in minutes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Machine learning can have human bias
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE