Cabot selling fluids business

Cabot Corp. has agreed to sell its specialty fluids business to China’s Sinomine Resource Groupfor $135 million. The specialty fluids business produces cesium formate brines and cesium chemicals. It generated operating income during the most recent fiscal year of $8 million on sales of $45 million. Cabot, which makes specialty carbon materials, says the business will be better off in the hands of a company with expertise in mining and downstream chemicals.
