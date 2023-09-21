Chemistry in Pictures: Bluebirds

When you look at these crystals, do you see birds in flight? Samie Yaseen did, when he found them at the bottom of a beaker that had formerly held a copper sulfate solution. He left the solution out for 2 months during summer vacation and returned to find that all the liquid had evaporated, leaving behind large, brilliant blue copper sulfate crystals. Yasin is a lecturer and researcher at Duhok Polytechnic University, where he creates copper nanoparticles for sensing pollutants such as the herbicide glyphosate. The phosphate group on glyphosate forms a hydrogen bond to functional groups on the nanoparticle surface, triggering the nanoparticles to aggregate and change colors.
Submitted by Samie Yaseen
