Chemistry in Pictures: Diffraction in action

Single-crystal diffraction was invented 100 years ago by Max von Laue. It has since become a workhorse technique for chemists to determine the structures of organometallic complexes and other molecules—provided it’s possible to grow crystals that are large and defect-free enough to produce a sharp diffraction pattern. This image shows the diffraction of a platinum complex with a 1,1’-bis(phosphino)ferrocene ligand. Ana Clara Zampirolli Leal made the complex as an undergraduate researcher in the Schreiner laboratory at Randolph-Macon College. She and her lab mates synthesized platinum complexes with a variety of ligands to investigate how the complexes’ shapes and electronic properties affect their ability to activate Si–H bonds for hydrosilylation and disilylation reactions.
Submitted by Ana Clara Zampirolli Leal
