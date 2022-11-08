Advertisement

Chemistry in Pictures: Eat more seaweed

by Brianna Barbu
November 8, 2022
Most Popular in Materials

Thin green crystals that resemble seeweed.
Credit: Van Do

Every chemist who routinely uses single-crystal X-ray crystallography to verify structures wishes that they could grow perfectly X-ray-worthy crystals every time with ease. But as University of Southern California graduate student Van Do can attest, compounds sometimes seem to have their own ideas. Case in point: this iridium complex she was trying to characterize formed a cluster of long, thin crystals resembling seaweed. Pretty, but sadly not quite up to par for single-crystal diffraction. Solvent, temperature, timing, and many other variables can all influence crystal formation, so finding the perfect crystal-growing conditions for a given compound sometimes feels like “black magic,” says Do.

Submitted by Van Do

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

