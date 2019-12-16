Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Solid-state sand art

by Manny Morone
December 16, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A line of vials with colorful powders inside them. layered on top of each other so that they look like waves in an ocean and hills on a landscape.
Credit: JoAnna Milam-Guerrero

Shirking the need for solvents, most of PhD student JoAnna Milam-Guerrero’s reactions happen in the solid state. She and the rest of Brent Melot’s group at the University of Southern California study material properties of inorganic solids (for example, Ni3Si2O5(OH)4 is teal and Y3Fe5O12 is yellow and red). Over the course of about 800 reactions, they amassed this waste material, all of which is stable even when mixed. Ultimately, the lab hopes to use the compounds they’re making for new functional materials and catalysts. “Each vial holds about 100 reactions, making this picture 1.5 PhD students’ dissertations,” Milam-Guerrero says.

Submitted by JoAnna Milam-Guerrero

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Layer cake

The Chemistry’s New in Black and Blue

Conservators consult Forbes Pigment Collection to solve artwork mysteries.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rhodamine rose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Micro desert
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Secret message

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE